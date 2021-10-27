'Covenant' Creators Say Production Co. Nearly Killed TV Show

By Brett Barrouquere (October 27, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The creators of the TV show "Covenant" are suing two producers and their company in a Georgia court, saying they reneged on a production agreement, ran up unauthorized expenses and attempted to sabotage the show. In a suit filed Tuesday in Cobb County Superior Court, Covenant Films says the actions of Georgia-based White Out Productions and its two owners pushed production of the anthology TV series more than $220,000 over budget. White Out's owners, Asante and Jasmine White, also sent emails to the ALLBLK streaming service, which airs the series, accusing Covenant Films of "imploding its own production," according to the suit. ...

