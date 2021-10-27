Texas Justices Dig Into Regulator's Coal Mine Permit Decision

By Michelle Casady (October 27, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court questioned during oral arguments Wednesday how much deference it should give to a state environmental regulator that issued a wastewater permit for a coal mine, after a lower court held the permit application was incomplete. Dos Republicas Coal Partnership argues that an intermediate appellate court handled administrative procedure incorrectly when it reviewed a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality-issued permit for a coal mine in Eagle Pass, Texas, and wrongly vacated findings that supported the decision to issue the permit. In trying to get to the heart of the dispute, the state's high court focused its questions Wednesday...

