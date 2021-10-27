Texas Panel Told To Revive Hunt Heir's Suit Against Ex-DA

By Michelle Casady (October 27, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Hunt Petroleum Corp. heir Albert G. Hill III asked a three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals to revive a malicious prosecution lawsuit because it was wrongly tossed under a state law on free speech. Aron Cooper of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP told the Houston court the dismissal of his client's claims in his suit against former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins were wrongly dismissed under the Texas Citizens Participation Act despite busted deadlines precluding that move. Hill filed his lawsuit in Harris County District Court in June 2019, alleging malicious prosecution, conspiracy, and aiding and abetting...

