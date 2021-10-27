USPTO Pick Has Praised Ex-Director, Rallied Behind PTAB

By Ryan Davis (October 27, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Past writings and interviews by Kathi Vidal, the nominee for U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, give hints about how she might manage the office. Among other things, she questioned criticism of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, discussed her experience with patent eligibility and praised previous director Michelle Lee's "outstanding service." Vidal was nominated Tuesday to lead the patent office. She spent two decades as a patent litigator at Fish & Richardson PC before becoming managing partner of Winston & Strawn LLP's Silicon Valley office in 2017. If she takes office as USPTO director, Vidal would be the second woman confirmed...

