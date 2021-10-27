Shearman Scoops Up Two Haynes & Boone Chairs In Dallas

By Jessica Corso (October 27, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP announced Wednesday that it has added both the former chair of Haynes and Boone LLP's securities practice and the head of the firm's class action defense practice as partners in Dallas. Dan Gold and Thad Behrens have joined Shearman's litigation practice. Both previously worked as partners in the Dallas office of Haynes and Boone, where Behrens chaired its class action defense practice and Gold headed the firm's securities and shareholder litigation practice, according to cached versions of their Haynes and Boone profiles. The two worked closely at their former firm. Both represented Tenet Healthcare in securities class...

