Nixon Peabody Aided Solar Co.'s $1B Ponzi Scam, Suit Says

By Jack Karp (October 27, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP helped the founder of solar generator company DC Solar operate a "massive" $1 billion Ponzi scheme even in the face of obvious clues the firm should have seen and acted on, according to a lawsuit brought by the now-bankrupt company's trustee. The firm and partner Forrest David Milder played a "vital role" in the scam, creating and implementing the complex, tax-advantaged renewable energy investments at its center despite having reason to suspect DC Solar's founder was lying to investors and paying early investors with money taken from later ones, according to the complaint filed Monday in Nevada federal...

