2 More Charged In $3.7M US Open Golf Ticket Scam

By Max Jaeger (October 27, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday unveiled charges against two Pennsylvania men accused of participating in a $3.7 million scheme to sell stolen passes to golf's U.S. Open tournament. Jeremi Michael Conaway, 46, and James Bell, 69, each face one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, and one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors say they offloaded thousands of tickets stolen by former United States Golf Association employee Robert Fryer, who pled guilty to similar charges earlier this month. "Criminals that conduct ticket schemes like this prey on the excitement surrounding big events;...

