Trade Court Backs Nearly 16% Duty On Chinese Saw Blades

By Alyssa Aquino (October 27, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Anti-dumping duties on Chinese saw blades received a formal signoff from the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday, when the court accepted the U.S. Department of Commerce's explanations for using adverse inferences to calculate the tariff. Noting that the Chinese tool manufacturer Bosun Tools Co. Ltd. had been involved in past trade investigations, CIT Judge Claire Kelly ruled that Commerce was reasonable in expecting the company to maintain complete records of its U.S. sales and then, assigning a 15.91% anti-dumping tariff based on incomplete records. "Although the best of its ability standard does not require perfection, the standard compels respondents...

