State Street Compliance Pro To Join Former Wells Fargo Unit

By Al Barbarino (October 27, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- State Street Global Advisors' chief compliance officer is leaving the investment management giant to take the top compliance post at the firm formerly known as Wells Fargo Asset Management, where he will team up with State Street Global Advisors' departing general counsel in January, according to an announcement Wednesday. Chris Baker is slated to join the rebranded Wells Fargo Asset Management — now called Allspring Global Investments — in January, and he will be responsible for maintaining a "comprehensive regulatory inventory, performing periodic risk assessments, conducting risk-based monitoring, and producing compliance reporting to relevant committees, boards, and senior management," the announcement said. "Chris brings a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS