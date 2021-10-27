$17M Kemper Data Breach Deal Gets Ill. Court's Early OK

By Lauraann Wood (October 27, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave her early blessing Wednesday to a $17 million settlement aiming to end litigation over two data breaches at Kemper Corp. that gave hackers access to more than 6 million customers' personal information. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold granted preliminary approval to the deal about two weeks after Kemper's customers signaled that they'd resolved the claims they launched after learning their information was potentially compromised in data breaches Kemper and subsidiary Infinity Insurance Co. experienced in December and March. The deal provides at least $17.1 million in relief to settling class members, Jean Martin of Morgan &...

