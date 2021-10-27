P&G's Oral-B Smart Toothbrush App Violates BIPA, Suit Says

By Hannah Albarazi (October 27, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Procter & Gamble violated Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law with its Oral-B "smart toothbrush" and an accompanying app that uses consumers' smartphone cameras to extract users' facial geometry without informed, written consent, according to a consumer's putative class action filed in Illinois state court Tuesday. Illinois resident Jan Gamboa claims that Procter & Gamble Co.'s new Oral-B toothbrush and app, which features "position detection technology," captures, collects, uses, stores and disseminates users' biometric information in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Gamboa, who in June 2021 purchased the Bluetooth-enabled Oral-B iO Series 7G electric toothbrush, which retails for about $200, and...

