King & Spalding, Ex-Atty Urged To Settle Or Air 'Dirty Laundry'

By Max Jaeger (October 27, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- An exasperated New York federal judge on Wednesday warned that no one would emerge unscathed if a former King & Spalding associate takes the firm to trial on allegations it fired him for raising ethical concerns. A federal judge warned that no one would emerge unscathed if a former King & Spalding associate takes the firm to trial on allegations it fired him for raising ethical concerns. (iStock.com/AndreyPopov) U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni urged the white-shoe firm and former associate David Joffe to resolve their issues ahead of a planned Nov. 9 trial, lest the attorney's own "dirty laundry" be aired...

