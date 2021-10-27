Trump Media Co. Investors May Get Windfall From SPAC Deal

By Tom Zanki (October 27, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of Donald Trump's yet-to-be formed social media company that plans on going public through a special purpose acquisition company could receive incentive-based stock awards amounting to billions of dollars, depending on how the business performs, new filings show. Digital World Acquisition Corp. said in securities filings late Tuesday that Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shareholders will be entitled to 40 million additional "earnout shares" if the stock price hits certain milestones within three years following a prospective merger of the two entities. Digital World said last week it plans to acquire and take public the Trump-backed business, a social...

