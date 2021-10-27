Philip Morris Can't Block Cig Warning Rule Set For Late 2022

By Lauren Berg (October 27, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Wednesday denied Philip Morris USA Inc.'s motion to block a U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirement for graphic warning labels on cigarettes, saying the rule's effective date has already been pushed out a year but said the request could be brought again later. During a remote hearing, an attorney for the tobacco giant asked to keep the preliminary injunction motion on ice while a Texas federal judge considers a similar challenge to the FDA's final rule, but U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan said there is no immediacy to address the issue when the compliance deadline was...

