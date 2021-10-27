Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Law Hasn't Barred Landlords From Court, Advocates Say

By Emma Whitford (October 27, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- New York landlords have taken steps to challenge their tenants' declarations of pandemic hardship in court, undermining claims that a statewide anti-eviction law violates property owners' due process, pro-tenant groups argued in new federal court filings.

Make The Road New York and Housing Court Answers, or HCA, detailed multiple instances Tuesday in which landlords have sought — and in some instances been granted — hearings to delve into a tenant's purported hardship, arguing that property owners are "not hesitating" to challenge stays placed on residential eviction cases in roughly 30 instances and counting.

Judges have been receptive to motions citing a...

