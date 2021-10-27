ITC Judge Rules Canadian Solar Infringes Solaria Patents

By Britain Eakin (October 27, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge has determined that Canadian Solar Inc.'s shingled solar modules infringe two Solaria Corp. patents on photovoltaic technology and has recommended barring imports into the U.S. of the infringing modules, Solaria said. Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney issued a notice of his initial determination Friday, saying in a single paragraph that Canadian Solar's imports of shingled solar modules violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. The judge recommended a limited exclusion order and granted Solaria's request for Canadian Solar to post a 100% bond...

