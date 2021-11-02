Neal Gerber Adds Corporate Partner In NY

By Adrian Cruz (November 2, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Chicago firm Neal Gerber & Eisenberg LLP has added a New York-based corporate and transactional attorney as a partner in its corporate and securities group, the firm announced. Elliott Blanchard joined Neal Gerber Oct. 25 after spending a little less than three years with boutique firm Schlam Stone & Dolan LLP. He told Law360 on Monday that he chose to join the firm after a close friend of his who works there spoke positively about the firm's people and culture, mentioning that as one of the main qualities he was seeking when deciding on his next firm. "I talked to her...

