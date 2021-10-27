Parents Get New Trial In Death Suit Against Philly Hospital

By Mike Curley (October 27, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court Wednesday ordered a new trial in a suit by two parents alleging negligence by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia led to the death of their 4-year-old son, saying the trial court was wrong to conclude that the parents did not have a case against the hospital in the middle of the trial. The three-judge panel reversed a nonsuit granted to CHOP in Freddy and Beatriz Munoz's suit, saying they presented enough evidence to show that CHOP did undertake and provide health care services to their son, identified in the suit as S.M., prior to his death....

