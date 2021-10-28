Texas Panel Is Told Emergency Orders Should Revive Suit

By Michelle Casady (October 28, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Whether emergency orders issued by the Texas Supreme Court at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — allowing some leeway in deadline requirements for serving lawsuits — mean a medical malpractice lawsuit was wrongly dismissed based on the statute of limitations was the focus of oral arguments before an intermediate appellate court Thursday. Kentley DeVault is asking the Ninth Court of Appeals in Beaumont to reverse a Montgomery County district judge's ruling granting an early win to Dr. John Giannakis and his practice group, Northwood Urology of Texas PLLC. DeVault, 32, alleges that the doctor failed to timely diagnose and treat...

