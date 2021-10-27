General Motors Can't Cool Off Suit Alleging AC Defect

By Dave Simpson (October 27, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge declined to dismiss a putative consolidated class action accusing General Motors of manufacturing vehicles with faulty air conditioners, ruling Tuesday that the automaker hasn't shown that possible state law variations are enough to kill the suit at this stage. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman noted that this factor might be a deal breaker when the plaintiffs attempt to certify their nationwide class, but he found that GM has not conducted the "rigorous analysis" necessary to nix the suit at the pleading stage. "It has neither completed a choice-of-law analysis nor shown that under that analysis, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS