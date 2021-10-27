Ga. Panel OKs Nix Of Med Mal Suit Over Patient's Death

By Brett Barrouquere (October 27, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a case accusing a hospital and an anesthesiologist of causing a patient's death due to failure to timely re-intubate her after kidney stone removal surgery. The three-judge panel said because the anesthesiologist is an independent contractor, the hospital can't be faulted for his alleged actions. In addition, the judges said, there's insufficient medical expert testimony to back claims against a nurse employed by the hospital. The court said Coffee Regional Medical Center cannot be held liable for the work of the treating physician, Dr. William Paul Ives, because a contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS