Industry Group Partnering With DOD On 5G Spectrum Sharing

By J. Edward Moreno (October 27, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A telecom industry group announced Wednesday that it has launched a task group designed to collaborate with the Pentagon on making more midband spectrum available for commercial 5G. National Spectrum Consortium's Partnering to Advance Trusted and Holistic Spectrum Solutions task group, or PATHSS, will work with the U.S. Department of Defense to make room in the 3.1-3.45 GHz band. PATHSS will serve as a means "to foster trust among stakeholders and provide the forum required to develop a shared understanding of varying technology and policy needs," NSC Chair Lizy Paul said in a statement announcing the group. "PATHSS will generate important...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS