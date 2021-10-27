Boston Cop Tells Jury 'Secret Campaign' Of Bias Sank Career

By Brian Dowling (October 27, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A high-ranking female Boston police officer saw her promising career derailed through a "secret campaign" of retaliation after she aired sex discrimination concerns, jurors heard at the start of trial Wednesday. The civil sex-discrimination and retaliation case filed by Lieutenant Detective Donna M. Gavin against the city of Boston and Captain Detective Mark Hayes kicked off in U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin's courtroom before a jury of seven women and two men. Gavin worked for the department for three decades and at the time in question was the highest-ranking woman outside the command staff. She claims Hayes, who oversaw her...

