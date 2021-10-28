Wyo. Defends 10th Circ.'s Decades-Old Tribal Hunting Ruling

By Morgan Conley (October 28, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Wyoming urged the Tenth Circuit to shut down a tribe's bid to invalidate a more than two-decades-old order against its treaty hunting rights, arguing the appeal is an attempt to influence a criminal matter in state court over whether state hunting regulations apply to tribal members. Wyoming told the circuit court in a brief Wednesday that a federal court rightfully rejected the Crow Tribe of Indians' request for it to lift a decades-old Tenth Circuit ruling that extinguished the tribe's treaty right to hunt off-reservation. The state argues that none of the tribe's arguments are sufficient to overcome the mandate rule,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS