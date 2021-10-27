Another Brokerage Founder Sued Over Actor's $690M Scheme

By Lauraann Wood (October 27, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Another founding member of Chicago investment brokerage JJMT Capital LLC got hit Wednesday with a lawsuit pinpointing his alleged liability for failing to reasonably investigate a Los Angeles actor's $690 million Ponzi scheme before convincing wealthy investors to support it. California-based investors Christian Fiene and Erik Kiser alleged that Matthew Schweinzger, one of JJMT's founding members, breached his fiduciary duties by failing to look into actor Zachary Horwitz's "absurd" Ponzi scheme involving international media distribution rights before convincing investors to pump money into it. Schweinzger primarily solicited investments from his wealthy Indiana University classmates and employees of insurance brokerage Acrisure...

