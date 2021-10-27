Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Another Brokerage Founder Sued Over Actor's $690M Scheme

By Lauraann Wood (October 27, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Another founding member of Chicago investment brokerage JJMT Capital LLC got hit Wednesday with a lawsuit pinpointing his alleged liability for failing to reasonably investigate a Los Angeles actor's $690 million Ponzi scheme before convincing wealthy investors to support it.

California-based investors Christian Fiene and Erik Kiser alleged that Matthew Schweinzger, one of JJMT's founding members, breached his fiduciary duties by failing to look into actor Zachary Horwitz's "absurd" Ponzi scheme involving international media distribution rights before convincing investors to pump money into it.  

Schweinzger primarily solicited investments from his wealthy Indiana University classmates and employees of insurance brokerage Acrisure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!