The Most Active Firms In Public False Claims Cases

By Daniel Wilson (October 27, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Whistleblower law specialist Phillips & Cohen LLP fielded the most false claims cases of any plaintiffs firm over the past five years, while Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP was defendants' most frequent choice, according to a new report. Of 2,429 publicly visible false claims cases filed in federal court between 2016 and 2020, Phillips & Cohen represented whistleblowers in 38 of those cases, according to Lex Machina's False Claims Litigation Report 2021, its first-ever false claims-focused analytics report. The report covers cases with claims brought under the federal False Claims Act as well as those filed under similar state laws....

