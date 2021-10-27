Pot Co. Investor Loses Sanctions Bid Against Ex-Owner

By Katryna Perera (October 27, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- An investor in a pot company who was sued for defamation by the company's former owner lost a bid for sanctions since he filed his motion after the plaintiff requested the case be dismissed, a Washington federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge J. Richard Creatura denied the motion from Joseph Samec, saying plaintiff Robert Russell is protected from sanctions by a safe harbor provision. Russell filed a defamation suit against Samec last year, claiming Samec and other investors published a series of false statements about him as part of a campaign to destroy his reputation. Among other things, he alleged Samec falsely...

