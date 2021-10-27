Top Enforcement Officials Eye Individual Prosecutions, Crypto

By Stewart Bishop (October 27, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A group of top U.S. government attorneys on Wednesday laid out their agencies' priorities for white-collar enforcement, emphasizing cases involving cryptocurrency, so-called gatekeepers and the prosecution of individuals. During a panel discussion at the American Bar Association's annual institute on white-collar crime in Miami, enforcement officials from the U.S. Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission spoke about what direction their respective agencies are focusing their resources. SEC Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal — who like other panelists appeared remotely due to a current federal government ban on nonessential travel — said the agency's numerous priorities include...

