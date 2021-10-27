1st Circ. Affirms Deal In 'Landmark' College Sports Bias Case

By Hailey Konnath (October 27, 2021, 11:29 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday gave its blessing to a revised deal between Brown University and student-athletes in a landmark Title IX case over women's sports, rejecting objections raised by a dozen class members and finding that "all of Brown's women's athletes will benefit from the settlement until 2024." The case goes back to the early 1990s, when a group of women student-athletes accused Brown University of gender discrimination because of how it funded and operated its varsity athletic programs. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The three-judge panel held that the new agreement "conferred demonstrable benefits" to students, saying the passage of time has...

