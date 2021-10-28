DHS Adds Day Care, Vax Sites As Safe Spaces For Migrants

By Grace Dixon (October 28, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Federal immigration authorities have expanded the list of places where immigration arrests are limited, adding day care centers, mental health facilities and vaccine sites to a lineup that already included schools, churches and hospitals. Building on enforcement priorities issued under former President Barack Obama, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memo Wednesday that protects individuals targeted for deportation when they gather or receive social services in a wider range of locations. The updated policy includes a carveout for instances in which noncitizens pose a threat to national security or public safety, but removes a catch-all exception for immigration enforcement actions at the border. "We can accomplish...

