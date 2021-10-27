Carriers, Biden Admin Could Clash Over Shared Airwaves

By Kelcee Griffis (October 27, 2021, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Wireless carriers and at least one FCC commissioner are pushing for federal spectrum policy that prioritizes licensed tracts of the airwaves, but the Biden administration is signaling that its focus is increasingly on shared airwaves use. Instead of following a newer trend of distributing valuable airwaves licenses in shared spectrum bands that a range of carriers may access on an as-needed basis, Verizon policy executive Will Johnson said Wednesday that carriers still see exclusive-use spectrum licenses as the "golden standard." "I think nowadays a lot of our spectrum conversations focus — and understandably so — on the cool, new technologies for...

