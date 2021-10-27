Satanists Want Mayor Favorite Deposed, Election Be Damned

By Chris Villani (October 27, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Satanic temple suing Boston to give the invocation at City Council meetings wants to question the favorite to become the city's next mayor on Election Day and refuses to reschedule, the city argued Wednesday in an effort to block the deposition. Boston argued that the Salem, Massachusetts-based The Satanic Temple Inc. is seeking to depose City Councilor Michelle Wu, who polls show is the overwhelming favorite to win the city's mayoral election on Nov. 2, for no other reason than to harass her. The temple has a list of 47 people who might have information about its suit, the city...

