Feds Tell High Court To Skip Case Over PTAB Fintiv Rule

By J. Edward Moreno (October 28, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear Apple's suit calling for an end to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's practice of refusing to review patents when a trial is looming, arguing that the board's authority is clear in this case. In a brief submitted to the high court on Wednesday, the federal government, represented by the U.S. Solicitor General's Office, said the Federal Circuit was right to deny Apple's appeal of a ruling dismissing its challenge to the PTAB's controversial policy under the so-called NHK-Fintiv rule, which is based on a pair of precedential board...

