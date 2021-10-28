Walgreens, CVS Eye Prescription Data In Tribe's Opioid Row

By Jasmin Jackson (October 28, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Walgreens and CVS have asked an Oklahoma federal judge to help them see a confidential database of state prescriptions in an opioid battle with the Cherokee Nation, arguing that the data could prove that they didn't push out more opioids than other providers who weren't sued. In a motion to compel filed on Wednesday, Walgreen Co., CVS Pharmacy Inc. and Oklahoma CVS Pharmacy LLC said that the state's Prescription Monitoring Program, a database of all the controlled substance prescriptions dispensed in Oklahoma, is "critical" to show that they didn't fuel the tribe's opioid epidemic more than the 300 other pharmacies in...

