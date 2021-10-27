Carriers Say FCC Should Take Its Time With Mapping

By Kelcee Griffis (October 27, 2021, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has been facing heat over its delayed broadband mapping project, but mobile carriers say the agency shouldn't rush to hasty conclusions over where broadband does and doesn't exist in the U.S. As the agency takes stock of nationwide broadband service that will inform how and where internet subsidies are distributed in the future, T-Mobile policy executive Michele Thomas said that using less-than-finalized data will harm both the wireless industry and future FCC aid efforts. "There's a real chance here, and really a great opportunity to solve these problems," Thomas said Wednesday during a panel at the Mobile...

