Insurer Seeks $581K Over Pipe Fitting Failure At Fla. Condo

By McCord Pagan (October 28, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Insurer Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. has sued pipe fitting manufacturer Victaulic Co. for more than $581,000 in Florida federal court, saying one of its products installed in a Miami-area condo building failed in 2019, causing a water pipe to burst and damage the tower. Starr said Pennsylvania-based Victaulic was strictly liable and negligent for the design and manufacture of the pipe clamp, which caused a water pipe to break in December 2019 and damage the Ritz-Carlton Residences, owned by Sunny Isles Property Venture LLC, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday. "At all times relevant, Victaulic owed Sunny Isles and its...

