Ferrara Candy Says Pot Cos. Infringed Nerds, SweeTarts TMs

By Sarah Jarvis (October 28, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The maker of Nerds, Trolli and SweeTarts candy products has filed a pair of federal suits alleging cannabis companies are selling THC-infused versions of its products that violate the candy-maker's trademark rights and put children at risk by using similar packaging. Ferrara Candy Co. has filed suits against the makers of what Ferrara says are THC-infused knockoffs of its signature products including SweeTarts. Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. filed the complaints Wednesday in Illinois and in California, asking the courts to block the cannabis companies from continuing their alleged infringement and to pay Ferrara the profits they made from the allegedly infringing products....

