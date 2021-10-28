Calif. School Immune From Suit Over Teen's Bullying Suicide

By Mike Curley (October 28, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has thrown out a suit against a school district and two school officials alleging their failure to address bullying led to a teenager's death by suicide, saying state law makes them immune to liability for harm to students that occurs off campus and outside of school hours. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-justice panel affirmed the dismissal of Paula and Christopher LeRoy's suit against Ayala High School Principal Diana Yarboi and Assistant Principal Carlo A. Purther and the Chino Valley United School District. According to the suit, the LeRoys' son, Kennedy LeRoy, attended Ayala on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS