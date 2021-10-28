Assange Says CIA Threats Mar US Pledge To Treat Him Fairly

By Richard Crump (October 28, 2021, 6:51 PM BST) -- Promises by the U.S. government that Julian Assange will not be held under maximum-security prison conditions if he is extradited cannot be trusted because of the Central Intelligence Agency's hostility toward the WikiLeaks founder, his lawyer told British judges Thursday. Assange's lawyer, Mark Summers QC, argued in the High Court on the second day of a U.S. appeal against a decision blocking his extradition on mental health grounds that it is "unrealistic" to believe American intelligence authorities would honor the assurances. Lawyers for the U.S. said Wednesday the country had given "binding assurances" that Assange would not be detained in harsh...

