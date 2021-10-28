Trade Unionist Says Lefty Views Cost Job After COVID Breach

By Joanne Faulkner (October 28, 2021, 4:56 PM BST) -- A former regional organizer at one of Britain's biggest trade unions who was arrested for breaking COVID-19 rules while on holiday in Spain told a court on Wednesday that she was unfairly dismissed because of her political beliefs. Jo Rust, campaign organizer for Unison, argued that she was unfairly sanctioned by the trade union during a disciplinary process after a video emerged of her jumping into a pool in Tenerife when the hotel implemented COVID-19 lockdown rules in March 2020. Rust, a former Labour councilor for West Norfolk, told a London employment tribunal on Wednesday that her hard-left political beliefs played a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS