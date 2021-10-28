Alston & Bird, King & Spalding Rep $1.47B Retail Finance Deal

By McCord Pagan (October 28, 2021, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP-led pawnshop operator FirstCash said Thursday it's buying retail finance business American First Finance, guided by King & Spalding LLP, in a cash-and-stock deal worth up to $1.47 billion. FirstCash Inc. will pick up American First Finance Inc., a business that provides lease-to-own and retail financing options to non-prime consumers, with 8.05 million of its shares, $406 million in cash and the potential for up to another $300 million if certain milestones are met, according to a joint statement. "Building on the complementary strengths of FirstCash and American First Finance, this transaction diversifies us beyond our core pawn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS