Cleary-Led Chipmaker's $2.6B IPO Leads Trio Of Offerings

By Tom Zanki (October 28, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Cleary-led semiconductor company GlobalFoundries Inc. began trading Thursday after raising $2.6 billion in an initial public offering that priced at the top of its range, one of three companies to tap public markets after raising $3.7 billion combined. GlobalFoundries, guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP on New York and federal law and by Maples and Calder on Caymans Island law, raised $2.59 billion after selling 55 million shares priced at $47, the high end of its forecasted range of $42 to $47. Energy storage provider Fluence Energy Inc., advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, also sold 31 million shares...

