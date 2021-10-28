Avoro Capital Slams Merck's $11.5B Acceleron Deal

By Charlie Innis (October 28, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Avoro Capital Advisors protested against an $11.5 billion offer by Merck & Co. to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc., a rare disease drug company it partly owns, in an open letter Thursday that challenged the pharmaceutical giant's proposed price and timing. Avoro, an investment firm that owns roughly 7% of Acceleron, claimed the publicly traded biopharmaceutical company currently holds more potential to gain value in an independent capacity, telling shareholders in an open letter it believed the company is "close to a value inflection point" as results from a clinical trial for its leading drug candidate are around the corner. "We also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS