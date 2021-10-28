NJ Ducks Whistleblower Liability For Now In Virus Suit

By Bill Wichert (October 28, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Thursday refused to hold the state liable under a whistleblower law for allegedly firing an ex-state health official for objecting to collecting coronavirus testing samples from relatives of Gov. Phil Murphy's then-chief of staff, saying it was too early to make that call. In addition to tossing related defamation claims against Murphy and a state assemblyman, Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd knocked down a bid from Christopher Neuwirth, formerly an assistant commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, for partial summary judgment as to New Jersey's liability under the state's Conscientious Employee Protection...

