Metal Sourcing Co. Secures $7.1M Ruling Over Breached Deal

By Isaac Monterose (October 28, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge awarded $7.1 million to a metal sourcing company in its arbitral dispute over two allegedly breached contracts, ruling that a steel procurement company's president took too long to challenge the arbitral award. In a brief Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso said that Kurt Orban Partners LLC president John Foster missed a July deadline to challenge Metal One America Inc.'s $4.5 million arbitration award, its $2.6 million attorney fees award, and its $88,440.63 reimbursement for arbitration expenses. Foster had asked the court to vacate the award in August, the order said, after Metal One America...

