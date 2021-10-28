Insurer Prevails In 1st COVID-19 Coverage Jury Trial

By Shane Dilworth (October 28, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Missouri federal jury handling the first jury trial in a COVID-19 business interruption coverage lawsuit found for Cincinnati Insurance on Thursday, deciding that the insurer didn't breach a property policy issued to a Kansas City restaurant and bar operator by denying a claim for pandemic-related losses. A Missouri federal jury found that Cincinnati Insurance didn't breach a property policy issued to a restaurant and bar operator by denying a claim for pandemic-related losses. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The verdict, which concluded a three-day trial, came several hours after U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough denied Cincinnati Insurance Co.'s motion for judgment as a...

