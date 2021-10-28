NJ Atty Disbarred For Poor Recordkeeping, Misappropriation

By Nick Muscavage (October 28, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney has been disbarred by the state's Supreme Court for her improper recordkeeping, which officials say resulted in the knowing misappropriation of $5,000 of a client's funds intended for child support payments. Rosemarie Anderson, of Hackensack, was disbarred by the Supreme Court in an order on Oct. 21. Disciplinary officials say Anderson, a solo practitioner with a general practice, admitted to most of the allegations in the ethics complaint against her, including the recordkeeping violations, but denied that she had knowingly misappropriated client funds or acted dishonestly. Anderson's recordkeeping practices were first examined by disciplinary officials in 2016...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS