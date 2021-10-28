LATAM Agrees To Mediation In Ch. 11 Plan, Financing Talks

By Vince Sullivan (October 28, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt air carrier LATAM Airlines Group SA told a New York bankruptcy judge Thursday that it had reached a deal with unsecured creditors to participate in mediation to gain another month of exclusive rights to file a Chapter 11 plan as it seeks to work out issues regarding the plan and potential exit financing. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Lisa M. Shweitzer of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP said LATAM had been making progress on a plan structure in recent weeks but had not yet arrived at an agreeable proposal and needed the extra time to finalize a plan...

