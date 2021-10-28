Fed. Circ. Stands By Decision Keeping Apple Fight In Texas

By Adam Lidgett (October 28, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't reconsider its decision affirming U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's ruling not to transfer patent litigation over wireless headphone technology against Apple out of the Western District of Texas to California. The appellate court on Thursday denied Apple's bids for panel or en banc rehearing of an August decision in which a panel rejected a mandamus petition from the tech giant, which had hoped to move the case to the Northern District of California. The Federal Circuit's Thursday decision didn't give a reason behind the denial. Koss Corp. has accused Apple of infringing a series of patents covering wireless headphone technology, particularly with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS