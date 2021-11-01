From Fintiv To Arthrex, New USPTO Chief Will Have Full Plate

By Dani Kass (November 1, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has held off on making major policy decisions for most of 2021 without a Senate-confirmed leader steering the agency, but now that President Joe Biden has named Winston & Strawn LLP litigator Kathi Vidal as his nominee, attorneys are hopeful she will offer guidance on several contentious issues. Patent Commissioner Drew Hirshfeld has been serving as the USPTO's temporary head since Jan. 20. With limited powers, Hirshfeld has been overseeing the agency's implementation of a new rehearing procedure for patent reviews and fielding public discourse on patent eligibility criteria and discretionary denials at the Patent...

